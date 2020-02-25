|
Dorothy Jean (Dot) Foster, 86, passed away on February 21, 2020.
Dot was born to the late Percy D. and Mary Catherine Harkins Young in Thomastown, MS, where she graduated from high school. She worked 10 years for Southern Bell prior to attending cosmetology school in Louisville, MS. Dot worked for many years as a cosmetologist and was the owner of Dot's Beauty Shop in Starkville, MS, where she became known for her skill as a hair stylist. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church of Starkville, where she was in the Lydia Sunday School class for many years. She was a strong supporter of missionary projects. Dot loved the Lord and her church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C P Foster, with whom she celebrated marriage of 66 years; her brother, Llamar Young (Joann) of Kosciusko, MS; her sister, Frances Kennedy (Dub) of Pearl, MS.
She is survived by her one son, Karl G. Foster (Cissi) of Abita Springs, La; grandson, K. Bradley Foster (Courtney) of Asheville, NC; great grandson, Sonny B. Foster of Asheville, NC; step-grandchildren, Haley Moore of Prague; Carly Moore of Baton Rouge, La, Missi Moore of Abita Springs, La.; sisters, Mable Ellison of Starr, MS, Betty Whitmire (Ivy) of Raymond, MS, and Carolyn Bryant (Cecil) of Vicksburg, MS; brother, Rev. James E. Young (Gwen) of McAdams, MS; and also a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: First Baptist Church Children's Building Fund, 106 E. Lampkin St., Starkville, MS 39759.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020