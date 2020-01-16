|
Mrs. Patricia Ann Fulgham, 69, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Eupora with burial in Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Maben. Bro. Michael Baham will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Born in West Point, Mrs. Fulgham was a resident of Mathiston and a member of Double Springs Baptist Church in Maben. She worked in Food Service at Walmart.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Fulgham of Mathiston, MS; parents, Murray and Pearl Scoggins of Starkville, MS; daughters, Melanie Fulgham of Mathiston, MS; Dana (Tony) Cooper of of Mathiston, MS; sister, Mary Jo (Kenny) Winston of Starkville, MS; brother, Gary (Beth) Scoggins of Macon, MS; grandchildren, Emily (John) Hill of Maben, MS; Joseph "Bub" Miller of Mathiston, MS; great grandchildren, Frankie Jade Hill and Stella Fae Hill; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Tony Cooper, Booter Fulgham, Barry Fulgham, Jimmy Fulgham, Joseph Miller, Wayne Bell, John Hill, and Ricky Fulgham.
Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020