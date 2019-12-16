|
Marty Walter Garton, 75, died December 14, 2019 in Jackson, MS after a long battle of Central Nervous System Vasculitis. Visitation services will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Starkville Church of Christ in Starkville, MS. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00am at the Starkville Church of Christ in Starkville, MS. Graveside services will be held December 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, MS.
Marty was born September 26, 1944 in Whitehaven, TN to Prudie Meredith Garton Moss and Maurice Garton. He gained his Bachelor's Degree from Mississippi State University in Agricultural Engineering, 1966, and his Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering, 1969. He had a successful 30 year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until his retirement in 1999. He married his wife of 53 years, Patricia Carole Stokes Garton, on August 28, 1966. They raised 3 boys. Marty and Pat moved to Starkville, MS in 2003 and were devout members of the Starkville Church of Christ. For the past 15 years he was heavily involved in World Bible School. In his spare time, Marty liked to attend all Mississippi State University events and enjoyed tending to the family angus cattle farm in Batesville, MS.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Garton, his three children, Byron Maurice "Marty" Garton of Vicksburg, MS, Christopher Somers Garton and wife Cindy of Cumberland, MS, and Timothy Walter Garton and wife Susan of Caledonia, MS, and 5 grandchildren; Tanner Garton and Abby Garton of Vicksburg, MS and Gracie Garton, Nathan Garton, and Tate Garton of Cumberland, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the MSU University Christian Student Center, 613 East Lee Blvd., Starkville, MS 39759.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019