Robert Lee Gaskin, 87, passed away on November 15, 2019 at Starkville Manor Nursing Home in Starkville, MS. He was a retired dairy farmer. He loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Gaskin; sons, Lee Junior Gaskin and Eddie Gaskin; parents, George and Sarah Gaskin; 1 brother and 2 sisters.
He is survived by daughters, Betty Brown of Starkville, MS and Shirley Biggers of Eupora, MS; sons, Bobby Gaskin and Joe Gaskin, both of Maben, MS; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the graveside service at 3:00 p.m. in Monte Vista Cemetery in Clarkson, MS. Rev. Terry Butler will conduct the service.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 16, 2019