Douglas J. "Chip" Gavron, born March 8, 1952 in Jacksonville, FL passed away on January 10, 2020 in Sturgis, MS. As a young man growing up in Jacksonville Beach he loved to fish, surf and listen to music. He was a hard-working man and a great father to the apples of his eye, his beloved daughters. Chip loved the Florida Gators and the Atlanta Braves. He had a knack for cooking and storytelling. He lived a full and interesting life and would tell you all about it if you gave him the chance. He was a devoted Dad, Partner, Catholic and friend.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy and Kaydee, his partner, Debra, and his brother, Russell. Services will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Starkville, MS on Tuesday, January 14. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 and a funeral mass at 11:00. His remains will be interred at the church columbarium.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020