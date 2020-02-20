|
Mrs. Allie Will Hairston Robinson 92, of Starkville, MS passed away February 14, 2020 in Columbus, MS.
Her service is Saturday February 22, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m at Greater Ebenezer Church in Starkville, MS.
Visitation is Friday February 21, 2020 from 12:30-6:00 p.m at Century Hairston Funeral Home. Family hour from 6-7 Burial is in Ebenezer Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
Century Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville, MS is in charge of the arrangements
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020