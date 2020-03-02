|
|
|
Charles Henry Hall entered the Church Triumphant on March 1, 2020 at the age of 91, surrounded by his loving family.
Charles Henry was a friend to all who knew him and had a genuine love for others. He was a member of Longview United Methodist Church and was faithful in praying for others. His source of pride and joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He retired from Mississippi State University as supervisor of the carpentry and cabinet shop.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Dorothy Wallace Hall; as well as his parents, Henry Noel and Gussie Ferguson Hall.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Brenda Hall Sellers (Al) and Tammye Hall Haynes (Randy); as well as his grandchildren, Jeremy Sellers (Tina), Erin Mauldin (Jack), Luke Sellers, Leah Collins (Joe), Haley Early (Todd), Lyndsey Stillman (Seth), and Lindsay Sellers; and great grandchildren, Madison Sellers, Piper Sellers, Ada Sellers, Jackson Mauldin, Caroline Collins, Evelyn Collins, Payton Early, and Easton Early.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Sarah Jo Adams will conduct the service. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Bradley, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Palmer Home for Children, , or .
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020