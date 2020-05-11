Gladys Mckee Hamilton (92) passed away May 7, 2020. Gladys was born July 27, 1927 in Pheba, MS. She was the daughter of the late Foster and Ada Mckee. She was a life-long member of Center Grove Baptist Church and was a loving sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Gladys was the happiest when everyone in the family was together. During her life, she enjoyed visiting with her sisters, grandkids and great grandkids. Gladys was known for her love of her dog Precious, the Memphis Grizzlies basketball team and her love of the MSU Bulldogs. Anyone that visited her learned quickly she cherished her redbird collection. Hundreds of unique redbirds filled her redbird room. She had a story to tell about every bird and who gave it to her.
Gladys could be found on Friday nights sitting around a table laughing with her sisters and nieces playing Rook and listening to country music. She took pride in teaching her kids and grandkids how to play the game. In her spare time, she worked Word Search Puzzles and liked to journal on those she completed. Every July you could find her at the Neshoba County Fair celebrating her birthday, spending time with family, and always supporting the horse races. Gladys was fondly called Mother, Gladybell, Dag, Mamaw, and Meme. Her dedication and love of family, her kindness for others, and her servant's heart will be remembered forever by those who love her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Hamilton, her son Stan Hamilton, her daughter, Sue Peacock, six sisters, and four brothers.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Barbara Warren of Madison, MS, two granddaughters, Teresa Dillon (Lance) of Madison, MS Shelly Huddleston (Russ) of Maben, MS, Clint Hamilton (Dana) of Vicksburg, MS, a beloved niece, Marie Pinnix, one sister, Francis Douglas of Maben, MS, 13 great grandchildren and a host of special nieces and nephews.
There was a private family graveside service lead by her nephew Reverend David Hamilton on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Center Grove Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, Maben, MS.
You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Starkville Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.