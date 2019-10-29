|
Elaine Wood Hansen, age 90, of Brandon, Mississippi peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Castlewoods Place in Brandon, Mississippi.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, Illinois, with Rev. Michael W. Fender officiating. No visitation will be held. Local arrangements were made by McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan IL. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the , Palmer Orphanage Home, or .
Elaine was born on September 15, 1929 in Sullivan, Illinois, the daughter of Forrest "Bo" and Phyllis (Harshman) Wood. Mrs. Hansen was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and the Tri Beta National Science Honorary Society. Elaine was in the nursing profession for thirty years. She graduated from the "W", Mississippi University for Women, in 1981 with an AD in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science Degree.
She is survived by her son Mickey Hansen and wife Cathy of Brandon, MS; daughter Cathy Hansen of Forest, MS; daughter Peggy Bland and husband David of Boaz, AL; grandchildren Nicole Kirk, Amy Ohrt, Emily Weldon, Corey Hansen, Melody Martin, and Christopher Hansen; eleven great grandchildren; sister Marilyn Logan; brother Gordon Wood, Sr.; nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Hansen, her parents, and her sister Beverly Wood.
Obituary written by family members.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019