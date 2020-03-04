|
In Starkville, MS, on the morning of Friday, February 21, 2020, Song Harned, 67, was received home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Song was born Tok Sim Na to Sang Na and Gwi Park in Mokpo City, South Korea, on December 3, 1952. During her younger years in Korea, her friends and family affectionately referred to her as "Song," which closely resembled the name of her father who passed away early in her life. She later legally adopted the name "Song" when she became a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Song was preceded in death by her father, Sang Na; her mother, Gwi Park; and her one brother, Jo Na. She is survived by her husband Horace H. Harned III, of Starkville; her two sons – Bill Harned of Fort Collins, CO, and David Harned of Starkville, MS; and her three sisters, Deok Soon Na, Boo Deok Na, and Boo Ia Na, all of South Korea.
Visitation for Song will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Welch's Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. Immediately following visitation, a "Celebration of Song's Life" will be held at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Johnny Buckner officiating. Bill Harned will provide special music. Graveside services for the family only of Song will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. An online guestbook is located at www.welchfuneralhomesinc.com.
Song met Horace while he was stationed with the U.S. Army at a HAWK air defense support unit in Seoul, South Korea, where they eventually married and later moved together to the U.S.
Song Harned exemplified a life well-lived. Respected as a faithful Christian wife and mother, she was also a wonderful cook, gardener, and candle maker. She was very active in community and family life. She was a supporter of Mississippi State University academics and athletics. She became a big fan of MSU football during the years that Dak Prescott played quarterback, and cheered him on when he became starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. She is well-remembered in the Oktoc Community for making her hand-made Korean style egg rolls for the annual Oktoc Country Store.
Song battled the deteriorating effects of Parkinson's Disease for 7 years, with the last 2 years being the toughest of all, but she is at peace now. She was a tough, kind, persistent, family-loving, hard-working, caring, proud, petite Korean-American woman - she was the love of Horace's life and our "Mom".
The family wants to give a special thanks to the nurses, nurse's aides, chaplain and all who helped at Kindred Hospice who gave their love, support, and time to help us keep Song at home during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in memory of Song be made to New Horizons Youth Ministries, 1010 Victory Lane, Starkville, MS 39759, or nhcfstarkville.churchcenter.com; or to at www.MichaelJFox.org/donate.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020