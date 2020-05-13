Marilyn "Lynn" Ayers Head, age 84, from Starkville, MS, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at the home of her Daughter in Rome, GA after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Lynn was born January 7, 1936 in Ashtabula, OH, but spent most of her childhood in Clyde, OH. After graduating from Clyde High School, she started working for the airline industry in Kansas City, MO. There she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Head and they were later married on March 1, 1957. They were married for 48 years before Bob's passing in 2005. Together they had four sons and two daughters.
Lynn worked many years and retired in 1996 from MSU/Procurement Dept.
Lynn was a longtime member of Center Grove Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, WMU Member, Sunshine Club Member and Choir Member. She performed numerous solos.
She enjoyed music, reading, traveling, playing rook and dominoes and her dog Maggie. She also enjoyed her flowers and art. She was a wonderful Mother, homemaker, and peacemaker who loved her family, church family and many friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Eloise Killenger Ayers, husband, Robert B. "Bob" Head, and Sister, Patricia Ayers Cullen.
Lynn is survived by her 6 children, John Robert "Robbie" Head of Collins, MS, Stephen Ray Head of Rome, GA, Jeffery Lee Head of Starkville, MS, Nancy Head Rutledge of Dalton, GA, Guy Phillip Head of Golden, CO and Carrie Head Barr of Rome, GA, four grandchildren, Zach Head, Marilee Head, Trevor Head, Jared Head, two Great Grandchildren, Brothers, Orlin "Spud" Head of Converse, TX and Harry Head of San Antonio, TX, nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to French Camp Academy, Center Grove Baptist Church or Baptist Children's Village.
There will be a private graveside service for the family lead by Rev. Thad Moore at Old Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, Calhoun County, MS.
You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Starkville Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.