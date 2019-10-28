|
Billy Ferrell Heath, 79, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, Mississippi. He was born on April 21, 1940 to Frances Louise Rick and Andrew Jackson Heath.
Funeral Services for Billy Ferrell Heath will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Self-Creek Baptist Church in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 at Self-Creek Baptist Church in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Self-Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Brother Dean Butler.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019