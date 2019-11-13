|
Edward Cook Hendley, Jr. 80, of Columbia, Missouri, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Missouri. Mr. Hendley was born November 9, 1939 in Starkville, Mississippi to Edward C. Hendley and Clara M. Smith Hendley. He was Married to Virginia Holmes on November 8, 1960 in Jasper, Alabama
Graveside services will be at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. MO.
Mr. Hendley graduated from Starkville High School as a decorated student, football player and musician. He sang bass with his friends in the Stanza's winning a competition in Memphis, earning a trip to New York City. He continued to enjoy singing in Barbershop Quartets most of his life. He received his Masters in Math from Mississippi State University both in Starkville, Mississippi. He was a captain in the US Air Force serving from 1962 to 1968, as a Navigator/Bombardier, during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Hendley was a math instructor at Mississippi State University, then worked as a Research Analyst at Missouri Division of Employment Security and in the Washington DC area. He later worked for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, retiring in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hendley of Columbia; one daughter, Kate (Dennis) Wood of The Villages, Florida; one son, Bo (Dottie) Hendley of Columbia; one Sister, Suellen (Larry) Oswalt of Starkville, Mississippi and three grandchildren, Andy (Arnela)Wood, Michelle Hendley and Lexie (Josh) Hendley Browne
To the staff of Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO the family will be forever grateful for the love and care they gave to Ed.
