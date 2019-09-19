Home

Ms. Geraldine Young Henley, 74, of Starkville, MS died on September 11, 2019 in Meridian, MS. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at North Montgomery Church of Christ, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Young Cemetery, Starkville, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS. She is survived by four children: Annette Henley, Lorraine Moore, Dexter Henley and Jesse Owens all of Starkville, MS; two brothers: Samester Young of Chicago, IL; and George Young, Jr. of Starkville, MS; 20 grandchildren.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
