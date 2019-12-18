|
Mrs. Christine Vest Henley
West Point, MS – Mrs. Christine Vest Henley, 85, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Christine was born on July 11, 1934, in Alabama, the daughter of the late James Horton and Ella Mae Hart Vest. She worked as a Bookkeeper/Teller for BancorpSouth for 34 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in West Point. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She married James Aron Henley on July 25, 1953 in West Point. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2002. In addition to her parents and husband, was was preceded in death by brothers and sisters: John W. "Bill" Vest, Lena Walker, James Horton Vest, Jr., Arthur Brady "Butch" Vest, Jim Edward Vest, and Beulah Easter. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jeff Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Christy Henley Gleason of Madison: two sons, Joe Henley (Rosita) of Mandeville, Louisiana and Larry Henley (Beverly) of Madison: eight grandchildren; Angel Wooten (Chris), Lance Henley (Johnna), Bradley Henley (Shelby), Joshua Henley (Julie), Christina Reis (Lucas), Daniel Gleason (Anna Claire), Catherine Gleason, and AnaClaire Henley: nine great-grandchildren: Carley Wooten, Dalton Wooten, Reese Wooten, Payne Henley, Parks Henley, Abigail Rose Henley, Oliver Milo Henley, Owen Aron Henley, and Sofia Gleason Reis: two sisters, Virginia Partin of West Point and Betty Mooney (Stewart) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and a brother, Bobby Vest (Linda) of Weatherford, Texas. Pallbearers will be Daniel Gleason, Bradley Henley, Lance Henley, Joshua Henley, Chris Wooten, Dalton Wooten, and Lucas Reis. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 722, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019