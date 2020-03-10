|
Dorothy "Dot" Hallum Morris Hicks, 89, went home to be with Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior on March 3, 2020. She passed peacefully with family surrounding her at her daughter Tracy's home. Dot was a former resident of Clinton, Starkville, and Calhoun City, MS. She was born September 26, 1930 Raymond and Ethel Hallum. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband William Jesse Morris, who died of Cancer in 1952 at a very young age. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Malcolm Leslie (Mack) Hicks, who passed away in 2002. She was also preceded in death by an older sister and four brothers. Dot is survived by her younger beloved sister, Carolyn Parker of Mathiston, MS
Dot enjoyed life, loved her children dearly and was forever watchful over them. She was the matriarch of the family, stubborn and set in her ways, for sure! Despite the many challenges she faced, she always hit them head on with a positive outlook on the future. Her 4 children produced 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren that she loved dearly. She cherished time with her family, especially the holidays, preparing meals that we all enjoyed so much. She was not one to sit idly by, and taught her children the value of hard work. She retired from Walmart in Starkville after 19 years as the toy department manager. She loved that position because she got first shot at all the latest toys for those grandchildren!! After retiring she turned her energy toward her hobbies, gardening, sewing and crocheting. She was an avid seamstress. Many family and friends can attest to that!! She was forever the perfectionist in everything she did. Her yard and plants, always immaculately trimmed! Leaves never stood a chance in her yard!! Sadly, so many things changed when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's almost a decade ago.
She is survived by her four children, son Danny (Wilda) Morris, Benton, AR; daughter Sherry (George) Cook, Bradenton, FL; Tom (Kathy) Hicks, Boise, ID; daughter Tracy (Bill) Reeves, Jackson, MS; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation is Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:30-3:30 at Welch Funeral Home with services to follow in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the .
