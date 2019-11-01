|
|
|
Juanita Hooks (Ms. Nita), 92, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Beehive Assisted Living Home in Starkville, MS.
Mrs. Hooks was born on February 14, 1927 (Valentine's Day) to Hugh Henry and Mary Lee Walls in Natchez, MS, where she grew up the youngest of nine siblings.
Before moving to the assisted living complex in Starkville, MS, Nita was an active member of First Assembly of God Church in Columbus, MS, where she served on many of the church women's ministries. She and Ralph, her husband of 65 years, worked together in women's jail ministry for over 20 years at the Lowndes County Detention Center, sharing God's love and changing lives. Always looking for a way to help others, it has been said of her that "she was the most giving person that anyone would want to meet." She loved jigsaw puzzles and crosswords, but her greatest joy came from helping those in need. Her heart, her home, and her purse were always open to bless others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Ralph W. Hooks, Sr., six sisters, and two brothers.
She is survived by her son, Ralph W. (Bobby) Hooks, Jr. (Beverly) of Starkville; daughter, Mary Ann Garrett (Freddy Chasi) of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Amy Weaver, Randolph Jack (Jamie) Garrett, Kathryn (Kennon) Vaughan, Morgan(Daniel) Trotter, and Mary Lee (Josh) Thornton; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James D. Graham, Clyde P. Hollis, Jr., Clay Terrell, Tommy M. Tomlinson, Harry C. Bell, and Bobby E. Tomlinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert C. Crigler and David Dunn.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. Dr. Kennon Vaughan will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to in Memphis, TN.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019