Larry R. Horner, 70, passed away on March 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was retired as the operations manager with Clark Beverage Group. "Papa" was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Horner and Louis Beightol Horner; and a brother Dennis Horner from Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sue Horner; daughter, Chelsea Jefferson (Morris), all of Starkville, MS; son, Jason Horner (Maggie) of Ackerman, MS; sister, Myrna Horner; and five grandchildren.
There will be a private family only graveside service Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at a later date at the family's discretion.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020