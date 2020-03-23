Home

Larry R. Horner, 70, passed away on March 23, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was retired as the operations manager with Clark Beverage Group. "Papa" was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Horner and Louis Beightol Horner; and a brother Dennis Horner from Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sue Horner; daughter, Chelsea Jefferson (Morris), all of Starkville, MS; son, Jason Horner (Maggie) of Ackerman, MS; sister, Myrna Horner; and five grandchildren.

There will be a private family only graveside service Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at a later date at the family's discretion.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020
