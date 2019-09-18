|
Ernest Wayne Hutto Ernest Wayne (Ernie) Hutto of Starkville, Mississippi, was born in Rotan, Texas, on July 24, 1952, and passed from this life to his heavenly home on September 15, 2019, at the age of 67 years, 1 month, and 21 days after a brief battle with cancer. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents George William, Sr., and Mary Lee Hutto, his wife Elaine Hutto, his brother Gerald Hutto, and his sister Frances Hall, Ernie is survived by his son Kevin Wayne Wolcott of Hillsboro, Missouri, three sisters Georgia Senn of Gilmer, Texas, Nancy Stanley of Highland, Arkansas, and Marion (Terry) Schiefer of Starkville, Mississippi, one brother George William (Bill) Hutto, Jr., of Brandon, Mississippi, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends. Ernie was a graduate of South Natchez-Adams High School in Natchez, Mississippi, and served in the Mississippi National Guard for six years. He worked for Sun Oil Company and continued working many years in the oil industry. Ernie was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Ernie trusted the Lord Jesus as his savior while a young person and was an active member of Starkville First Baptist Church. His favorite Scripture verse is Psalms 46:1, "God is our Refuge and Strength, a very present help in trouble," a verse which he found to be true in his last few weeks here on earth. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church near Gilmer, Texas, with his brother Bill Hutto presiding. Interment will be at Grice Cemetery nearby.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019