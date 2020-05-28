Mrs. Geraldine B. Ingram,73, of Starkville, MS died on May 18, 2020 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery,Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.