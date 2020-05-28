Mrs. Geraldine B. Ingram,73, of Starkville, MS died on May 18, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery,Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

