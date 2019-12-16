|
Edna Byrd Phillips Jackson, 85, of Macon, MS passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Isle at Watercrest assisted living home in Bryan, Texas.
Visitation will be December 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. in Macon, Mississippi at Cockrell Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, 510 Industrial Park Road, Starkville, MS 39759.Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019