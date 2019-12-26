|
Mr. Sam Andrew (SA) Jackson, 99 of Starkville, MS passed away on December 22, 2019 in Starkville, Ms.
His service is Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:oo am at Brownridge M.B. Church in Crawford, MS.
Burial will be Monday December 30, at 12:00 noon at MS. VA Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS.
Visitatin is Friday December 27, 2019 from 1-6 p.m at Century Hairston Funeral Home in Starkville, MS.
Century Hairston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019