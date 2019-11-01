|
Starkville-Robert D. Johnson, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Mr. Johnson was born February 22, 1953 in Starkville, MS to the late Doss Rodrick Johnson and Clarice Gregg Bush. He was a former construction worker and a jack of all trades. His hobbies included Sunday rides on his motorcycle.
There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two sisters; Carol Jensen of Starkville, MS, Vicki Johnson of Lucedale, MS; two daughters; Christina Flores (Nick) of Starkville, MS, Tanya Jennings (Duston) of West Point, MS; one granddaughter, Skylar Flores of Starkville, MS; one niece, Tara Pruitt ( Jared) of Starkville, MS; two nephews, Stacey Quinn (Renee) of Meridian, MS, Byron Quinn of Meridian, MS; several great nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Bush and Clarice Gregg Bush and Doss Rodrick Johnson; one sister, Laverne Quinn; one brother-in-law, Rodney Jensen; a cousin, Johnny McLean; grandmother, Daisy Gregg; aunts and uncles, Doris and Morris Chesser and Jessie and Gene McLean.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019