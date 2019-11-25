|
William B. Johnson
STARKVILLE – Mr. William Burnett "Bill" Johnson, 62, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness. Bill was born in Starkville, MS on December 5, 1956 to Charlie Ed Johnson and Gladys Foster Johnson Todd. He was a graduate of West Point High School and attended Mississippi State University. A patriotic American, Bill served his country in the U. S. Air Force in Peace Time. Bill served for several years in law enforcement with the Oktibbeha and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and with the Miss. State Police Department. He was President of Pipe Fitters Union in Mississippi for several years. His hobbies included fishing and visiting with friends and union buddies. He was an avid MSU fan and enjoyed living life to the fullest.
A Time of Fellowship and Remembrance will be from 2 PM-3 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Chapel of the First United Methodist Church in Starkville. Private family burial will be in the Old Cumberland Cemetery near Dancy. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is assisting the family.
Bill is survived by his sister and brother, Nancy Sistrunk (Carlos) of Starkville, and Michael "Mike" Johnson of Kingwood, Texas; his uncle, Marion Johnson (Brenda) of Starkville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019