Willie W. (Peck) Jones was born March 3, 1931 in Sturgis, MS. He passed away on February 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora, MS.
He was a member and retired deacon of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and a retired supervisor at Howard Furniture Company and Flexsteel. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Lillie Jones; son, Willie W. Jones, Jr.; and sisters, Lecter Mae Baswell and Bobbie Jean Arney.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Hannah Jones; daughters, Vickie Reed (Floyd), Pam Beaty, and Donell Ladner (Steve); eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and sister, Lavis Coggins.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Jeremy McCrory will conduct the service. Burial will be in Craig Springs Cemetery in Sturgis, MS.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020