Johnnie Keith Jordan, Jr., age 70, of Biloxi, passed away on October 19, 2019.
Mr. Jordan was born in Union, MS, graduated from Carthage High School, attended Mississippi State University, and graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. While in college, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was the proud owner of Medical Center Pharmacy in Starkville before moving to the Coast, and later worked as a relief pharmacist for several local pharmacies. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters, hunting, and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Keith Jordan, Sr. and Kathryn Whitehead Jordan.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dinah Gross Jordan; son, Johnnie K. "Jay" Jordan of Biloxi; siblings, Janet Hawkins (Bob) of Clinton, and Lynn Pence (Kevin) of Helena, AL; grandchildren, Lily Elizabeth Jordan and Anna Claire Jordan; stepmother, Millie Jordan; stepsister, Sheila Sanders (Phil); and extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Community Pharmacy, www.svdprx.org or School of Pharmacy, University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Ave. Oxford, MS 38655 www.pharmacy.olemiss.edu .
Memories and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019