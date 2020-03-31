|
After over one hundred one years on this earth, Thomas Boswell Kennard peacefully passed away at home in his beloved Oktoc Community Monday, March 30, 2020. Born May 6, 1918 in McCool, Mississippi, Boswell spent his entire life on his dairy farm in the Oktoc Community southeast of Starkville. He graduated from Starkville High School and attended Mississippi State College in agricultural engineering, leaving there in 1941. He married Margaret Montgomery McWillie July 11, 1943 and together they spent 66 loving years until her death in 2009. Boswell was a member and past president of the Oktoc Community Club, a member of the board of directors of the Cooperative Creamery of Starkville, then a member of the national board of directors of Dairymen Incorporated. His dairy farm, Oktoc Jerseys, became one of the leading exhibitors and sources of registered Jersey cows in the country.
While he enjoyed all aspects of farming, his passion was his farm shop, deemed by his grandchildren as "Papaw's Playhouse". Known as a finished craftsman, and expert forge welder,he could take his chalk out of his pocket, draw off on his shop floor what he wanted to make, then go to his "iron pile" for his materials, his welder and his forge and proceed to produce anything he needed for himself or his many friends. One of his neighbors summed it up once after Boswell repaired a piece of equipment for him by saying, "I swear, if you ever learn to put breath in him, you are going to make a man". He spent many a day in his playhouse, even after his 101st birthday.
Boswell was a member and faithful supporter of Starkville First Presbyterian Church right up until his death, and in sending out notice of his passing to the congregation, Pastor Martin Lifer said, "I am struck today by the fact that Boswell was born not only during WWI, but also during the outbreak of the most severe global pandemic in modern history: "The 1918 Pandemic"a/k/a The H1N1 Virus Pandemic a/k (non-PC) The Spanish Flu. Now Boswell has died and departed the same world, which is this year in the throes of the Covid-19 Pandemic. But, thanks be to God, He has led Boswell through a faithful and remarkably full life here, and now Boswell is Home-where there are no viruses, pain, tears, or death!"
Besides his wife, Margaret, Boswell is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Arthur and Mayme Boswell Kennard, sister Ruth Kennard McKinnon, and brother Everett Arthur Kennard, Boswell is survived by his sister Mayme "Noona" Kennard, three sons, Thomas Arthur Kennard (Sarah), Everett Boswell Kennard (Henri Sue), and David Montgomery Kennard (Laurie), grandchildren Wesley Kennard (Connie), Marla Gail Kennard DeKeyser (Dirk), Courtney Bole Kennard Honnoll (Jason), Keyes Boswell Kennard (Jennifer), Richard Cooper Kennard (Brooke), Caroline Montgomery Kennard, and Camille Harris Kennard and niece Donna McKinnon Fields. Boswell also leaves 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Due to the current events in our country, there will be a private family graveside service at Oddsfellows Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved Margaret. Pallbearers will be his three boys, along with Jason Honnoll, Keyes Kennard, and Wesley Kennard.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at Kindred Hospice, the Ann Woodson caretakers, along with Dr. Everett McKibbon and his staff. Word cannot express our gratitude for your love and faithful service. He loved each and every one of you. The family requests that in leu of flowers, donations be considered for French Camp Academy www.frenchcamp.org/help-fca Ronald McDonald House https://rmhc-memphis.org/donation or St Jude Research Hospital for Children stjude.org/donatetoday
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020