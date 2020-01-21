|
Tom Frank Kirkpatrick, Sr., died peacefully with Carrie Ann by his side at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland on January 20, 2020.
Surviving him are his daughter, Carrie Ann Kirkpatrick Stallings (Alan), and his granddaughters, Ann Walt Stallings Tagliamonte (John) of Boston, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Indie Kirkpatrick of Three Rivers, Texas, and Mallory Day Kirkpatrick Mills (Harris) of Denver, Colorado.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frank Kirkpatrick, Tom was born on January 29, 1931, in Monroe County and grew up in Starkville. He graduated from Mississippi State in 1955 and received bachelor's degrees in both economics and accounting. He was an active member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Tom served in the United States Army and the Army National Guard.
He married Judith Ann Entrican of Brookhaven in 1957. During his career he worked for and with veterans, and retired in 1989 from the Loan Guaranty Division, Department of Veterans Affairs, Jackson, Mississippi.
Preceding him in death are his wife of 54 years, Judith Ann, his brother Robert Lewis Kirkpatrick, his son, Tom Frank Kirkpatrick, Jr., and his grandson, Alan Eugene Stallings, III.
A memorial service will be held at Northminster Baptist Church at 2 o'clock P.M. on Monday, 27th of January, Charles E. Poole, pastor of Northminster, of which Tom was a member, will officiate. A family graveside service will follow at Hawkins Chapel Cemetery in Brookhaven, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to Northminster Baptist Church,
Wider-Net Ministry, 3955 Ridgewood Rd., Jackson, Mississippi 39211, would have pleased Tom greatly.
His family is grateful to the staff of Hospice Ministries and to D'Quevion Clay for the care given to Tom over the past month.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020