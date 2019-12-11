|
David Michael Lack, 64, died peacefully on November 29, 2019 at UAB Hospital, after an 8-year courageous battle against cancer.
David was born on May 7, 1955 in Yazoo City, MS to Mr. & Mrs. Denson W. Lack. He spent his early life in Yazoo City & Jackson, MS before moving to Vicksburg, MS. David was a proud graduate of Warren Central High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired from the Mississippi Cooperative Extension Service at Mississippi State University where he was employed as a Videographer/TV Producer.
David had many hobbies. He was an avid reader and loved gardening and yardwork. He loved cycling and never missed a Grand Tour. David was passionate about Formula 1 and IndyCar auto racing and MotoGP and Motocross motorcycle racing. He was a life-long Ferrari fan and proudly flew its flag every race weekend. David loved photography. His Instagram account has 3100+ faithful followers for his photographs/history of motocross racing.
David was preceded in death by his father. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Susan Shira Lack of Starkville, MS; his mother Dorothy Wood Lack of Madison, MS; sisters Carole (Jimmy) Moak of Raymond, MS; Bonnie (Dick) Lane of Vicksburg, MS; Margaret (Doug) Stroud of Madison, MS; brother Richard (Maureen) Lack of Vicksburg, MS. In addition he is survived by nieces Andrea (Terry) Daniel, Jennifer Moak, Haley (Warren) McCarty, Katie (Brooks) Graves, Kristin Chatelain, Lacy Chatelain, and nephews Phil Moak and Tyler (Danyele) Lack. David is also survived by his great-nephews Christopher, Jaxon, Collin, Dade and great-nieces Alyssa Claire, Rowan, Maeve, Maren, and Jaden.
A memorial service for David will be held at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS on Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation will be at 1 PM with the memorial service at 2 PM.
David was grateful for the many kindnesses showed him by the doctors, nurses, social workers, and other personnel he encountered at the Longest Student Health Center, Vanderbilt University Hospital, Sarah Cannon Research Center, the University of Texas-Southwestern, and the University of Alabama-Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping cancer patients who cannot afford the cost of their medicine by making a donation to The Assistance Fund (https://tafcares.org/donors).
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019