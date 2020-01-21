|
Archie Dempsey (A.D.) Langston, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on January 20, 2020. He was 91.
A.D., the youngest of five children, was born in Oakvale, MS, in the community of Society Hill on March 14, 1928, to Archie Dempsey Langston, Sr., and Ida Gertrude McElroy Langston. He graduated Salutatorian from Oakvale High School in 1946.
A.D. married the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Laird (Dot) in 1950. They lived in Purvis, MS, where A.D. was the manager of the Pearl River Electric Power Association. In 1966, A.D. moved his family to Starkville when he accepted a job traveling across the state as a safety instructor for electrical cooperatives through a program administered by the Industrial Education Department at Mississippi State University.
He and Dot operated their own electrical supply business for many years until he accepted a job at First Baptist Church in Starkville maintaining the facilities and equipment until his retirement. A.D. was a devoted family man and friend who gave freely of his time and effort to help others and serve his Lord.
A.D. is survived by Dot, his wife of 69 years, sons Stephen Jay Langston and wife, Linda; Charles Dempsey Langston and wife Mary Beth; daughters Judy Langston White and Debbie Lea Dearmon; grandchildren Lorin Langston Chancellor, Tyson Stephen Langston, Kelly Langston McTier, Charles Dempsey Langston, Jr. (Jay), Kimberly Parker, Christopher Green and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Ruth Bowen, Mildred Langston, Gaye Branton, and Joye Spears, and son-in-law Dennis White.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to caretakers Sandra Ware and Shelia Wilson, Dr. Everett McKibben and staff and to Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Children's Ministries, 106 East Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, Starkville, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11:30. Internment will be at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery, 9036 Oktoc Road, Starkville.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020