Mrs. Marilyn Layton, 71, passed away on Friday, February 7 at home with her family. A native of Charleston, AR, and daughter of the late Clayton and Marjorie Bonner, Marilyn was Valedictorian of the Charleston High class of 1966. She went on to attend the University of Arkansas where she met her husband, Bobby Layton, and earned a Home Economics degree. After moving to Starkville, MS, they raised two sons together, David & John. In 1979, Bobby passed away at age 35. Later that year, Mrs. Layton began working at the First Baptist Church Nursery on Sunday mornings and continued until 2020. She rocked multiple generations of babies through the years.
In 1991, Mrs. Layton began working in the Starkville Public School system as a teacher's assistant in the library. Many of her years were spent at Sudduth Elementary where she thoroughly enjoyed working with each and every employee.
She often commented that she had her church family, her Sudduth family, and her family at home. Mrs. Layton is survived by her two sons, David and John, and her sister Beverly.
Graveside service will be held 2PM Friday, February 14th, at the Garden of Memories in Charleston, AR, as she requested. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Starkville First Baptist Church Nursery and Children's Building Fund.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020