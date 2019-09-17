|
|
|
Travis L. Lindsey
Macon, MS
Travis L. Lindsey, 80, of the Mashulaville community near Macon, MS, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a brief illness. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at 11:00 A.M. at Good Hope Baptist Church, 12956 Hwy 490, Louisville, MS 39339. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday morning from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery near Macon. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that a memorial be sent to in Travis' memory. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is honored to be entrusted with the service arrangements.
Travis L. Lindsey was born in Winston County, MS on May 6, 1939 to Clytee Lindsey Compton and step-father Carlos Compton. He was raised by his beloved grandmother, Hattie Lindsey, until the age of fifteen when she passed away. He then went to live with his Uncle William Earl and Aunt Clarice. Travis was a graduate of Louisville High School.
In May of 1969, Travis was hired as a forest technician by C. A. Barge Lumber Company, now C. A. Barge Timberlands, L.P., and worked for the company 48 years before retiring in July of 2017. Over those many years he held various positions, rising to become Timberlands Manager, a position he held for many years before moving to a part-time basis a short time before retirement. In his many roles Travis marked timber for harvest, managed logging contractors, conducted forest chemical applications, managed timber stand operations and planting, and many other duties involved in natural stand forest management. He also purchased and marked poles for Barge Forest Products Co., and later procured timber for the sawmill.
Travis was a hard-working, extremely loyal and faithful employee, always conducting his activities in an ethical manner and displaying honesty with everyone he dealt with. Travis loved his work and his profession and loved those he worked with. In essence, he was the face of company operations. He was a member of the Mississippi Forestry Association and was well known and esteemed throughout the forest industry, yet always displayed great humility. While not having had the opportunity for a formal forestry education, his knowledge was immense and he was a timber expert. He was always willing to share his knowledge with private forest landowners and helped many to improve their forests.
Travis wed the former Sarah Estes Cotton of Macon on December 3, 1987 and both were active members of Good Hope Baptist Church in the Nanih Waiya community. Travis' true passion was quail hunting. Eleven years ago, he and his son, David Cotton, opened the Dancing Rabbit Quail Preserve near Mashulaville which he continued to operate until his death. Travis used the hunting operation as a Christian Ministry and began each hunt with a devotional and a prayer. Many people were touched by his love of the outdoors and the way he trained his dogs so well. He was well respected by his peers.
After he gave his life to Jesus Christ, serving the Lord became the focus of his activities and he was able to incorporate his Christian commitment into his profession. His work within the family company took on a new focus and that relationship with Jesus drove the rest of his career, and beyond.
Travis is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah, and by three sons: Sammy Lindsey (Lisa) of Shuqualak, MS; Chuck Cotton (Gina) of Mashulaville, MS; and David Cotton (Betty) of Preston, MS. He also leaves behind five grand-daughters: Haley Kelley (Justin), Lillian Lindsey Ray, Sadie Lindsey, Ashley Cotton Cutrer (Lance), and Laura Leigh Cotton Chancellor (Dale) as well as by three great-grandchildren: Jackson Martinez, Sam Ray, and Luke Cutrer
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019