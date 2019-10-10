Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-6674
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Olive M.B. Baptist Church
Starkville, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan

Send Flowers
Logan Obituary
Ms. Barbara Jean Logan, 67, of Starkville, MS died on October 2, 2019 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive M.B. Baptist Church, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.