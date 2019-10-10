|
Ms. Barbara Jean Logan, 67, of Starkville, MS died on October 2, 2019 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive M.B. Baptist Church, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019