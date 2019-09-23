|
Dorothy Dale Lucas passed away at the age of 80 on September 20 2019 in Starkville,
She was the daughter of William L. and Eulamae Coleman.
Ms. Lucas is survived by her sons Jerry Lucas of Sturgis MS, Jimmy (Linda) Lucas of Bossier City LA, Jeff (Denice) Lucas of Slate Springs MS, George (Cindy) Lucas of Coldwater MS, brother William Coleman of Sturgis, 10 Grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services are scheduled visitation from 5:00- 7:00 at Welch Funeral Home on September 23 and the service will be held at Welch Funeral Home Chapel on September 24 at 1:00 pm with the burial to follow at the Craig Springs Cemetery in Sturgis, Rev. Mike Sanders will be in charge of the service.
You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019