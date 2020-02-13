|
Walter Douglas "Doug" Maples died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home in Amory, MS. He was 62 years old, 2 days short of his 63rd birthday.
Doug was born February 8, 1957 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to John Milledge Maples, Jr of Camilla, GA and Emma Louise Dent Maples of Amory, MS. After his father's death that same year, he moved with his family to Amory, MS where he grew up attending public schools and graduating from Amory High School in 1975. Doug suffered a spinal cord injury while playing football for the Amory Panthers in 1972 which left him a quadriplegic for the remainder of his life. He attended college at the University of Alabama, Itawamba Junior College and Mississippi State University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in History, and master's degrees in History and Computer Science. He worked for Amory Funeral for several years before moving to Omaha, Nebraska where he married Valerie Vorel Sundsboe November 4, 1995. After living in Omaha for several years, Doug and Valerie moved to Tupelo, MS where they lived until 2018. They moved to Amory in 2018 where they lived until his death.
Doug was preceded in death by his father and mother, stepfather Bill Koonce, and his adopted children Jorge, Cindy and Nichole. He is survived by his wife Valerie Maples, brothers Randy Maples (Vicki) of Starkville and Greg Maples of Tupelo, his nephew John Maples of Starkville and nieces Marie Maples Breeland of Biloxi and Marlee Maples of Starkville. He is also survived by his great-aunt Helen Eidson Burnette of Camilla, GA.
Doug was an all-sports fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. He never complained about his disability. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.
It was Doug's wishes that his body be donated to science for research purposes, therefore, there will not be a funeral. There will be a Memorial Service at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, 5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS on Monday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020