MARGIE MAYNARD
Margie Ann Maynard, age 91 died Thursday, April 02, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Tallahassee FL. A family graveside service will be held at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, with a celebration of Mrs. Mayard's life at a later date. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home 2nd Ave N. Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
The eldest daughter of Wiley Nash Buckner, and Aleen Hutchinson Buckner, she was beloved by family and friends. Mrs. Maynard was born on September 10, 1928 in Birmingham, AL. She grew up in Hunter Street Baptist Church, Birmingham where she married Charles Maynard during a double ring ceremony with her sister Betty Buckner and Roy H. Randle.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Abrey Maynard, her sister Betty Randle, and her brother Eugene Buckner.
She is survived by her sons:
Stanley Charles Maynard (Dodie)
Scott Nash Maynard (Sandy)
Grandsons:
Bradley Scott Maynard (Vanessa)
Lewis Abrey Maynard
Great Grand Child:
James Bradley Maynard
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to:
Faith Baptist Church
1804 South Montgomery Street
Starkville MS 39759
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020