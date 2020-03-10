|
William Hood McCain passed away on February 29, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born in Starkville, Mississippi, and attended Starkville High School. Will obtained a BS and MS in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University, where he was active in ROTC. An engineer at heart, Will later attended University of Texas, receiving a second Masters in Civil Engineering with a focus on Structural Engineering. Will worked as a civilian for the Navy, traveling the world mapping the ocean floor. His distinguished engineering career also included working for a multinational chemical company and working on a team to design offshore drilling platforms. He loved to talk about his work and his travels, and his stories were fascinating.
Will had a wealth of knowledge about history, especially the Civil War and World War II. His personal library was extensive, and he read and remembered every book. Will was a snappy dresser and loved good music, good food, and a good drink. He was well known for speaking his mind about politics and the daily news and would debate anyone with his sharp mind. Will was true to his close friends and appreciated them immensely.
Will is survived by his nieces and nephews Will Douglas, Elizabeth Douglas Jordan, Maggie McCain, Sean McCain, Jonathan Compton, and Marco Compton. He is preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Virginia McCain, and his siblings Jane Douglas, Charles McCain, and Susan Compton.
Donations can be made in Will's name to the .
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020