On September 9, 2019, Jerrie, (Geraldine) McIngvale went to be with her son, Barry. She is free from the pain and heartache in her mortal life and lives in the sun and Love of her Heavenly Home.
Jerrie lived a good and joyous life on this earthly home. She was married to Harry McIngvale, where she shared his work.
Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Edwin (Jack) Jackson and Laura Bates Jackson; and her son, Barry Keith Edmondson.
She is survived by her husband, Harry McIngvale; daughter, Karen Camille Lewis; son, Joel Kevin Edmondson; sister, Dorothy Faye Krohn; her grandsons, Justin Lewis, Brock Lewis, Joel Lewis, and Trevor Lewis; and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 5:00 p.m. at the home of Mr. and Mrs. McIngvale, 1200 Nottingham Rd., Starkville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, 510 Industrial Park Rd., Starkville, MS 39759.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019