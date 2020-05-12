Or Copy this URL to Share

The family will hold a private memorial service for Gaylor. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The Baptist Reynold's Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee would be warmly appreciated. Ellen Gaylor Hull McKie, age 86, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 after an extended hospitalization due to emergency colon surgery. She was born on March 28, 1934 in Starkville, Mississippi to parents Wick Edward and Mamie Henry Hull. She was married to James Oliver McKie of Tyro, Mississippi on April 20, 1953, who preceded her in death on December 16, 1978."Miss Gayla", as she was affectionately known by her friends and neighbors, loved her art and collection projects. She was also an avid genealogist, having researched the family histories of both her parents' sides of the family, as well as her husband's family history. Gaylor was published in "The Heritage of Tate County Mississippi" in 1991 for recording the story of how the McKie family came to first settle in Holly Springs, Marshall County shortly after the Revolutionary War, and then to Tate County, where Gaylor called Senatobia, Mississippi her home for over sixty-seven years.Gaylor is survived by her nephew, Howard Dennis Hull; her two sons, Mark Edward McKie and James Michael McKie; two granddaughters, Ruth Linn McKie and Elizabeth Ellen McKie; two great granddaughters Haleigh Elizabeth and Mary Katlyn; and was preceded in death by her grandson John Carter McKie.The family will hold a private memorial service for Gaylor. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The Baptist Reynold's Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee would be warmly appreciated. https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/specialty-facilities/reynolds-hospice-wilson-good-grief

