|
|
|
Sammy Edwin McMinn, 78, passed away on February 9, 2020 at his residence in Sturgis, MS. He was a business owner in Sturgis for 45+ years. He worked 10 years with the Starkville Fire Department, then founded the Sturgis Fire Department in 1977, where he was volunteer fire chief. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Elizabeth McMinn; sister, Virginia Bell; and great grandson, Logan McMinn.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie H. McMinn; sons, Keith McMinn and Stan McMinn (Penney); daughter, Tina M. Jones; grandchildren, Clint Jones, Parker Jones, Miller McMinn (Bree), Caleb McMinn (Maggie), Stanton McMinn, and Bailey McMinn Edwards; great grandchildren, Curt Jones, Tinley Jones, Molly Ruth Edwards, and Natalie Ann McMinn; sister, Peggy Adams; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church in Sturgis, with the funeral service immediately following. Rev. Ralph Windell and Rev. Melvin Mordecai will conduct the service. Burial will be in Morgan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, 5321 Morgantown Road, Sturgis, MS 39769 or to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020