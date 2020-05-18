Or Copy this URL to Share

You can leave the family a condolence at: Shannon Kenneth "KS" McMinn, 92, passed away on May 15, 2020 at The Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville, MS. He was a retired carpenter with McMinn Construction Company and a Baptist. He enjoyed square dance, traveling, fishing, hunting and gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Tandy McMinn and Adele Gregg McMinn; and brothers, Roy McMinn, Greg McMinn, and R. P. McMinn.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen Elaine Norwood McMinn of Sturgis, MS; daughter, Jennifer Kilpatrick (Jimmie) of Crawford, MS; sons, Michael McMinn (Cherie) of Maben, MS and Paul McMinn (Jan) of Greensboro, NC; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.There will be a private family only graveside on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Maben.Memorial donations may be made to: Lake Forest Ranch, 5326 Lake Forest Rd., Macon, MS 39341.You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

