Shannon Kenneth "KS" McMinn, 92, passed away on May 15, 2020 at The Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville, MS. He was a retired carpenter with McMinn Construction Company and a Baptist. He enjoyed square dance, traveling, fishing, hunting and gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tandy McMinn and Adele Gregg McMinn; and brothers, Roy McMinn, Greg McMinn, and R. P. McMinn.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Helen Elaine Norwood McMinn of Sturgis, MS; daughter, Jennifer Kilpatrick (Jimmie) of Crawford, MS; sons, Michael McMinn (Cherie) of Maben, MS and Paul McMinn (Jan) of Greensboro, NC; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
There will be a private family only graveside on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Maben.
Memorial donations may be made to: Lake Forest Ranch, 5326 Lake Forest Rd., Macon, MS 39341.
Published in Starkville Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.