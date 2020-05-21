Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol met Joe at Mississippi State University and married him on December 16, 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Carol and Joe returned to the Oktoc community in 1983. Carol was a homemaker, a member of the Oktoc Community Club, and the Oktoc Garden Club. She was known for her famous cheese straws and lemon ice box pies. Carol and Joe are members of First Presbyterian Church Starkville. She loved the Lord, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all that she had. She will be dearly missed by all.



She is preceded in death by her parents Newton and Faye Fultz, and a brother, Joe Newton Fultz. She is survived by her husband Joe; her daughter Karen Mobley Sisk and her husband Glen, and their four children, Jessica Sisk Franks and her husband Chad and their two children Noah and Sarah; Laurie Sisk Kieronski and her husband Justin and their three children Kyle, Joel, and Miriam; Jamie Sisk O'Neal and her husband Mark and their three children Katie, Connor, and Emma; Scott Sisk and his wife Leah and their two daughters River and Piper; her son Bill Mobley and his wife Tina and their son James Mobley and his wife Jill.



There will be a graveside service led by Pastor Bill Mobley and Rev. Martin Lifer on Saturday, May 23 at 11am at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Starkville. Music will be provided by James and Jill Mobley.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 307 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759 or Palmer Home for Children,



