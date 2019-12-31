|
Samuel Wren Montfort, 34 passed away on December 18, 2019 at home in Starkville, due to complications from a seizure. He is the son of Donna Kay Weaver Montfort and the late Monty Clayton Montfort.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Kay Weaver Montfort, his sister, Monty Montfort Morrow, from Starkville, his brother Joseph Montfort, from Starkville. He is also survived by Monty's husband Jamey Morrow, and their children Noah Morrow, Elijah Morrow, Woodson Morrow, and Isabella Morrow, and Joseph's Wife Brandy Thompson Montfort and their children Mackenzie Montfort, Brianna Montfort, and Hayes Montfort, all of Starkville.
Wren attended Starkville Public Schools and was an avid naturalist. He was a passionate collector of paintings, sculptures of eagles, hawks, and falcons, as well as Civil War memorabilia. He enjoyed restoring his 1965 Mustang with his friend Jim Henry. Additionally, he cherished being with his family on their family tree farm near Longview.
A memorial service celebrating Wren's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church in Longview.
Memorials may be made in his honor to: s of Mississippi, 1357 Wade Patrick Road, Brandon, MS 39042.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020