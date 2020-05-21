

Ms. Linda Montgomery, 71, of Starkville, MS died on May 15, 2020 in Columbus, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Peiler Cemetery I, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Mt. Peiler Cemetery I, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

