Ms. Linda Montgomery, 71, of Starkville, MS died on May 15, 2020 in Columbus, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Peiler Cemetery I, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Mt. Peiler Cemetery I, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Starkville Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
