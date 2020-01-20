|
Harold Jackson Morris, 91, passed away on January 19, 2020 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was a retired professor in the Education Department at Mississippi State University. He loved greyhounds and MSU sports.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Nappier Morris; his parents, William Morris and Ella Traywick Morris; daughter, Lynda Morris; and son, Harold J. Morris, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Bostain (James) of Fultondale, AL; two grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Union Grove Cemetery in Lacey's Spring, AL
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020