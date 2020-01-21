|
|
|
M. Paul Murray, 85, of Starkville passed on January 18, 2020. He was born in Starkville, MS, to Spencer and Elizabeth Murray.
He was the youngest of four children. He graduated from MSU with a Master's in Electrical Engineering. In 1952, he married Chartine Wilda Woodard Taylor, and they raised their son, Charter Paul, in Starkville, and Florida. Paul worked as an electrical engineer at Martin Marietta in Orlando, Fl, and later ran his own business. He returned to Starkville and taught Electrical Engineering at MSU until his retirement. He followed in the footsteps of his father, who built the family home in Starkville, and built a log cabin on his own property. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a devoted husband to his wife Chartine until she passed away.
He was active in his church, Trinity Presbyterian of Starkville, and a faithful and devoted elder. He enjoyed collecting and repairing old clocks and working on his farm. He enjoyed an old hobby, ham radio, with his second wife Viriginia Friday Murray. He was a devoted pet owner.
He leaves behind his son, Charter Murray, Pat Murray; granddaughter, Melissa Rivera; great-granddaughter, Chloe Rivera; sister, Betty Jane Chatham; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Spencer and Elizabeth Murray; wives, Chartine Wilda Woodward Taylor Murray, and Virigina Friday Murray; sister, Dr. Ruth Hagstom; and brother, Dr. Spencer Murray.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 607 Hospital Road, in Starkville followed by a reception in the Trinity Fellowship Hall. The Rev. Dr. Tom Cheatham will conduct the service. For further information please call the Trinity Church office, Tues. - Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 662-323-9340.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are encouraged to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, https://www.ochsms.org/, 510 Industrial Park Rd,
Starkville, MS 39759, and Trinity Presbyterian Church Memorials, http://www.trinitypresstarkville.org/ 607 Hospital Road, Starkville MS, 39759.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020