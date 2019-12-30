|
Staff Sargent Wayne E. Myhre, III, 35, of Starkville, MS passed away unexpectedly early in the morning on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Wayne was born in Starkville on December 29, 1983, to Wayne E. Myhre, II and Brenda (Conner) Grebner. Wayne was preceded in death by his grandfather Wayne E. Myhre, Sr. and his aunt, Tammy Myhre. He is survived by his wife Kayla (Wilson) Myhre and his children Mary Payton Myhre, Conner Wayne Myhre, Laynee Kennedy Myhre, and Wesley Jay Brooks. He is also survived by his mother Brenda (Conner) Grebner, father Wayne E. Myhre, II, stepfather Donald L. Grebner, stepmother Tammy (Landrum) Myhre, father-in-law Kenneth (Kenny) C. Wilson, mother-in-law Lisa (Scarbrough) Wilson, siblings Kristin (Myhre) Nyholm, Amanda (Myhre) Humphrey, Taylor (Myhre) Putt, Karl M. Grebner, and Daniel F. Grebner, sister-in-law Leslee (Wilson) Fortenberry, brother-in-law Blake Wilson, grandparents George D. Conner, Annie Pearl (Weaver) Conner, and Sandra (Weber) Myhre as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved him dearly.
Wayne was a faithful Christian. Raised in Starkville, MS he enjoyed playing soccer and became an Eagle Scout. Wayne graduated from Starkville High School in 2002, where he enjoyed football, was a member of Junior ROTC and excelled on the Rifle Team. Staff Sargent Myhre joined the Mississippi Army National Guard when he was 17. He was initially trained as a forward observer and was later trained as an infantryman for his first tour of duty in Iraq in 2005. After his first tour, he attended Mississippi State University, Gadsden State Community College and Jacksonville State University, where he was working towards a degree in computer programming. Staff Sargent Myhre was an accredited pathfinder. He went back to Iraq in 2018 as a Forward Observer and returned home to Starkville in early 2019. He was awarded the: Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Army Good Conduct Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal (two awards), Army Achievement Medal, and Mississippi War Medal.
Wayne was a fun individual with a good sense of humor who enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, music, and watching the New Orleans Saints and MSU Bulldogs. Most of all, Wayne loved being with his wife and family. He was an incredible husband, father and son who had a knack for getting his kids and younger siblings to eat. As a big brother, Wayne (Bubba to his family) was playful, fun-loving, compassionate, a role model, and protector. Wayne was the type of person who was liked by everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by his wife and children, all other family members, and all of his friends.
Visitation will be at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon with services immediately following at Friendship Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be left online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019