|
|
|
Maxine Jeffries Oglesby, 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her residence on Craig Springs Road in Sturgis, Mississippi. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, from 9 a.m. until service time at Friendship Baptist Church on Craig Springs Road in Oktibbeha County. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2 at Friendship Baptist Church with Charles Smith and Hermon Trulove officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service in McClellan Cemetery.??Maxine was born July 17, 1934, to Dan and Polly Prisock Jeffries in Winston County. She was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church of Sturgis actively involved in all church activities. She especially enjoyed her Bible study and always helped with Vacation Bible School where she was known as one of the "Kool-Aid Ladies." Maxine was ready at all times to prepare food or help in any way when a neighbor or church family needed assistance. She was a graduate of Sturgis High School; and after raising her family, she ended her career by retiring from Mississippi State University. Maxine enjoyed reading and her flowers, but by far, her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and attending activities in which her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were participating. She liked to travel and was always ready for a trip to the mountains especially in the fall of the year, which was her favorite season.?
Maxine is survived by her husband of 66 years Eddie B. Oglesby; and two daughters Audrey Trulove and husband Hermon; and Tammy Smith and husband Charles all of Sturgis. One of her greatest joys was being "MawMaw" to her six grandchildren: Wayne (Jessi) Scarbrough, Brad (Katie) Scarbrough, Jan (Michael) Johnson, Kerry (Mike) Phillips, Apryl Smith, Laurie (Steven) Eklund, Stefanie Trulove (James) Belcher, and Todd (Bronwyn). She also leaves behind her 19 great-grandchildren: MaKenzie, Presley, Avery, and Addy Scarbrough; Dean and Dawson Scarbrough; Emma Grace, Ellie Kate, Emerson, Max and Jack Johnson; Colin and Ashlynn Phillips; Micah and Eli Smith; Jabin, Journey, Joah Belcher; and Brittany and Andrew. She was preceded in death by her children Jeanne Ellington and Danny Oglesby; her parents; and eight siblings.
?Serving as pallbearers are Wayne Scarbrough, Brad Scarbrough, Mike Phillips, Benny Oglesby, Gary Ellington, and Ricky Scarbrough. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Smith, Micah Smith, Dean Scarbrough, Dawson Scarbrough, Jack Johnson, Max Johnson, Johnny McCool, and Donald Miller. Memorials in honor of Maxine may be given to McClellan Cemetery Fund, c/o Martha Lindsey, 6418 Craig Springs Road, Sturgis, MS 39769.??Services are under the direction of Nowell Massey Funeral Home, 724 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest register at www.nowellmasseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019