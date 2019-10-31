|
|
|
Owens, Lt Colonel John Mark USMC Retired
Lt Colonel John Mark Owens, U.S. Marines Corps, Retired, age, 61, of Gulfport, passed away on October 28,2019.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy S. Owens of Gulfport, MS; a son, John "Alex" Owens of Mobile, AL; a daughter, Amy (Kevin)
Crozier of Hermitage, TN; his father, Dr.John (Jane) Owens of Starkville, MS; his mother: Priscilla Owens of Mobile, AL; a brother, Jeffrey(Anne) Owens of Houston, TX;
3 stepsons, Matthew(Kara) Smith of Long Beach, MS, Jonathan Smith of Gulfport, MS, and Brian Smith of Gulfport, MS; a step-sister, Marilyn Page Pounders(Delwyn) of Saltillo,
MS; 2 Nieces: Katie and Caroline Owens of Houston, TX; and his best friend David(Georgia) Lindley of Starkville,MS
Lt Colonel Owens was born August 27,1958, North Carolina and was a graduate of Starkville High School and Mississippi State University where he earned a Bachelors Degree in
Civil Engineering. He later earned a Masters Degree in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College. and was a graduate from the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, VA.
Lt. Colonel served 26.5 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired in 2007. His MOS'S include
Artillery Officer, Nuclear Weapons Assembly Officer, Parachute Officer, and Joint Services Officer.
He commanded many units while in the Corps including Nuclear Ordnance Platoon 85-A, Delta
Battery 2/10, 2d Air and Naval Gunfire Liaison Co.(Battalion Level Command)and the Marine
Detachment and Marine Corps Representative for Special Operations at Fort Bragg, NC. He
commanded 2d ANGILCO during the Iraq Invasion in 2003 and led his Marines in combat from
Kuwait to Baghdad. His decorations include the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal,
Combat Action Ribbion and many others. His love for the Corps reflected in everything he was and
did. He was a Marine through and through.
After his retirement, he took command of the MCJROTC program at Gulfport High School as the Senior Marine Instructor.
He enjoyed training and molding young adults through classroom instruction in preparation for a military career, a
college career or whatever they decided to do. In his early years at the high school Colonel Owens trained and competed
with the drill team cadets and won many competitions. He then went on to training and coaching rifle team, which to lead
winning National Competitions, State Championships and Civilian Marksmanship Competitions over the years.
Although the Marine Corps was his first love, Tammy is second(lol)! He enjoyed visiting with family and many hobbies
which included civil war reenactments, reading military books, watching military programs, military research and going
to the movies. He was an awesome man with so much to teach and share. He will be sadly missed by all who knew
him.
Semper Fi! (Always Faithful)
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3,2019, from 4-6 at the RIEMAN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,
11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS. The funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. Monday,
November 4,2019, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019